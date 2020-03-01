Duality Advisers LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,178 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,125,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 497,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.