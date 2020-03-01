Duality Advisers LP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $90.72 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.