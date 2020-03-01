Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pegasystems by 54.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $103.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

