Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

