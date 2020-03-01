Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

