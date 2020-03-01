Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 90,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $77.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.