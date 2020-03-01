Duality Advisers LP Purchases 20,963 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 250.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after acquiring an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

