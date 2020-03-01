Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

