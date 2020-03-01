Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

