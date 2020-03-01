Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

