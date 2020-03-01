Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,010 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

JNPR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

