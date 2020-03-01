Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

