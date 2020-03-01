Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,610 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 985,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

