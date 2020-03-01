Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,781 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $516.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

