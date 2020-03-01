Duality Advisers LP Sells 59,048 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,048 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $5,489,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,875 shares of company stock worth $681,569. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.