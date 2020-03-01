Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.86 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

