Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.