Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 51,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,547. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.43 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

