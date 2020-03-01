Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

