Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX opened at $45.90 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.