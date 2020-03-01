Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $73,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

EMR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

