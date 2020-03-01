Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.