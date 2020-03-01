Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

