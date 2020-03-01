Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,000 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.