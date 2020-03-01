Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of WTR opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

