Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Cott worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cott by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cott during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cott by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 758,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cott by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 87,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

COT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

