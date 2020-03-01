Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.16.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

