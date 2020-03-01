Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $337.32 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.