Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WNS were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WNS by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WNS by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

WNS stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

