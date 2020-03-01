Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.54 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

