Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

PWR stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.