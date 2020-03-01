Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price objective on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

