Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.79 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,687 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $45.77 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

