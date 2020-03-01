Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.79 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

