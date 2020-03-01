Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

