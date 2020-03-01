Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macerich were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 816,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 359,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.