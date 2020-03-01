Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total transaction of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,000 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $178.85 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

