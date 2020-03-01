Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.01 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWE opened at $46.77 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

