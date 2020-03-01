Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,488 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Navient by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.23 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.