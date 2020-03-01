Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

