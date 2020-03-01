Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,428 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

