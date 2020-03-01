Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

