Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.48 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

