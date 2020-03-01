Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.97 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,018.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 373,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310,564 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,552 shares of company stock worth $5,127,206 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

