Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.20% of Zumiez worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.