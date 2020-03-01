Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,559,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 765,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,611,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,284,000 after purchasing an additional 664,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.