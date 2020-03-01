Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.