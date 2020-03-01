Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,002 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 270,311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 151,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

