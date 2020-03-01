Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after buying an additional 2,178,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

