Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $12,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,237 shares of company stock worth $6,203,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

